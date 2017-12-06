Who are the board candidates?
Interviews with the three candidates running for board of directors.
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
All registered voters in Siloam Springs can vote in a Dec. 12 special election for the city's next member of the board of directors.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.