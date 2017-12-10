Candidates address wide range of topics

Mike Capshaw/Siloam Sunday Board candidates, from left, Reid Carroll, Jerry Cavness and Karl Mounger took part in a "Candidate Forum" hosted by the chamber of commerce at Siloam Springs High School on Thursday.

Two dozen people gathered in the seminar room at Siloam Springs High School for a "Candidate Forum" with three candidates vying for the vacant at-large seat on the city's Board of Directors.