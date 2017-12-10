City Board approves Broadway improvements, bump-outs planned
Bump-outs will make crossing the street safer and create seating downtown.
Sunday, December 10, 2017
The city's board of directors unanimously approved a contract for parking realignment and pedestrian bump-out improvements on Broadway Street during Tuesday's regularly scheduled meeting.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.