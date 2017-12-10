Dustin's Dream to host sixth birthday

n The event will be held Dec. 16 at Community Christian Fellowship.

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, December 10, 2017

Photo submitted The third floor of the Heart of Love Clinic in Guatemala City was recently completed. Dustin's Dream fundraiser on Dec. 16 will raise money to support the clinic.
Dustin's Dream will be celebrating Dustin Chamberlain's sixth heavenly birthday with a chili supper and baked goods auction at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

