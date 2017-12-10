Frey earns NAIA All-American soccer honors
Sunday, December 10, 2017
Capping off a tremendous senior campaign, Sara Frey was named an NAIA All-America honorable mention, the national office announced Tuesday afternoon.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.