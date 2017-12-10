JBU storms back for road victory

Photo submitted John Brown junior Jake Caudle drives the lane Tuesday against Central Christian (Kan.) in McPherson, Kan.

MCPHERSON, Kan. -- Facing a near 20-point deficit in the first half, the John Brown University men's basketball team used a late first-half rally that continued into the second half and swung the contest 31 points before capturing a difficult 84-72 win at Central Christian (Kan.) inside Ed Pyle Sports Complex on Tuesday night.