American Wheelchair Mission to serve Mexico

Photo submitted Noel Morris of American Wheelchair Mission was the guest speaker for the Siloam Springs Rotary Club on Dec. 5. Morris said Rotary District 6110 is going to Mexico on March 1, 2018, to put people in needed wheelchairs.

Photo submitted Noel Morris of American Wheelchair Mission was the guest speaker for the Siloam Springs Rotary Club on Dec. 5. Morris said Rotary District 6110 is going to Mexico on March 1, 2018, to put people in needed wheelchairs.