Garden Club decorates gazebo
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Photo submitted The Primavera Garden Club met on Saturday, Nov. 11, to decorate the downtown gazebo for Christmas. Afterward, they met to have a hot drink at Cafe on Broadway.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.