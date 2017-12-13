JBU boasts 17 scholar athletes for fall
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
A single-semester record 17 John Brown University fall sport student-athletes have been selected to the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete list for their respective sports, the NAIA national office announced recently.
