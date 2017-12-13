Panthers earn first win of year
n The Lady Panthers lost to host Inola in the fifth-place game.
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
INOLA, Okla. -- The Siloam Springs boys basketball team picked up their first win of the season Saturday with a 75-54 win over Verdigris (Okla.) in the seventh-place game of the Jerry Oquin Invitational at Inola (Okla.) High School.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.