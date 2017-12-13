David Cater/Star-Gazing This image of a supermoon was made Sunday, Dec. 3, from Herald-Leader astronomy columnist David Cater's home on Highway 16 with a five-inch reflector. Cater said he enhanced contrast so some of the maria (black areas or lava beds) and cratering standout.

David Cater/Star-Gazing This image of a supermoon was made Sunday, Dec. 3, from Herald-Leader astronomy columnist David Cater's home on Highway 16 with a five-inch reflector. Cater said he enhanced contrast so some of the maria (black areas or lava beds) and cratering standout.