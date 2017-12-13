Women can't finish rally against Stars

n JBU falls in SAC play to Oklahoma City.

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Print item

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior forward Baily Cameron, right, drives against Oklahoma City's Brooke Irwin during Saturday's game at Bill George Arena. The Stars defeated the Golden Eagles 65-60.
Zoom

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior forward Baily Cameron, right, drives against Oklahoma City's Brooke Irwin during Saturday's game at Bill George Arena. The Stars defeated the Golden Eagles 65-60.

John Brown couldn't finish its rally against defending national champion Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.