Lady Panthers finish off Stilwell

Vaughn goes for 28 in homecoming win

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, December 17, 2017

Print item

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Morgan Vaughn shoots over Stilwell, Okla., defender Julia Bruner during Friday's girls homecoming game inside Panther Activity Center. Vaughn scored 28 points and the Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Indians 56-39.
Zoom

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Morgan Vaughn shoots over Stilwell, Okla., defender Julia Bruner during Friday's girls homecoming game inside Panther Activity Center. Vaughn scored 28 points and the Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Indians 56-39.

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team knows it has to start finishing better.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.