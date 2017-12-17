McClelland crowned Winter Homecoming Queen
Sunday, December 17, 2017
Bud Sullins/Special to the Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Emily McClelland was crowned the 2017-18 Winter Homecoming Queen on Friday at a coronation assembly inside Panther Activity Center. Pictured with McClelland are SSHS basketball co-captains Spencer Lashley, left, and Diego Flores, right. For more basketball coverage, see Page 4 of today's paper, and read the Herald-Leader on Wednesday, Dec. 20, for a special homecoming section.
