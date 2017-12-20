30 Years Ago: Panthers honor first conference championship since 1950

By Jackie Brooks Looking Back

Originally published December 20, 2017 at 2:46 p.m., updated December 20, 2017 at 1:18 p.m.

Print item

50 Years Ago

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.