Dustin's dream continues to unfold

Event raises nearly $32,000 for clinic

By Janelle Jessen

Originally published December 20, 2017 at 4:35 p.m., updated December 20, 2017 at 1:18 p.m.

Print item

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Volunteer Caroline Perry delivered purchases during the dessert auction at Dustin's Sixth Heavenly Birthday Party on Saturday. The event raised nearly $32,000 for Dustin's Dream, an organization formed in honor of Dustin Chamberlain to further his dream of serving medical missions.
Zoom

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Volunteer Caroline Perry delivered purchases during the dessert auction at Dustin's Sixth Heavenly Birthday Party on Saturday. The event raised nearly $32,000 for Dustin's Dream, an organization formed in honor of Dustin Chamberlain to further his dream of serving medical missions.

Dustin Chamberlain's Sixth Heavenly Birthday brought in nearly $32,000 to support Dustin's dream of advancing medical missions.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.