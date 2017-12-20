SSRH receives Silver Safe Sleep Leader recognition from National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program
Originally published December 20, 2017 at 2:32 p.m., updated December 20, 2017 at 1:18 p.m.
Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH) recently was recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program as a "Silver Safe Sleep Leader," for their commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep. They are one of the first hospitals in Arkansas to receive the title.
