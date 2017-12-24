Cops and Kids hits home

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs Police officer Zachary Ware helps 10-year-old Aaron Engleman try on a hooded sweatshirt during the Cops and Kids event held Wednesday at Walmart Supercenter in Siloam Springs.

Zachary Ware couldn't think of a better way to open his shift Wednesday evening.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.