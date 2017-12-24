Hospital to host blood drive Dec. 26
Sunday, December 24, 2017
Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH) will host a blood drive from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, in the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) Bloodmobile at the SSRH parking lot -- 603 N. Progress Ave. in Siloam Springs.
