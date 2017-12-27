Haid brings home three world cutting championships

Photo courtesy of Larry Williams Photography John Haid, 81, of Siloam Springs, Ark., and his horse Mary Jane Moonshine competed in cutting in the 2017 World Championship Appaloosa Horse Show, held Oct. 27 through Nov. 4 at the Will Rogers Equestrian Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

John Haid and his horse Mary Jane Moonshine brought home three cutting championships from the 2017 World Championship Appaloosa Horse Show, held Oct. 27 through Nov. 4 at the Will Rogers Equestrian Center in Fort Worth, Texas.