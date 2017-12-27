Haid brings home three world cutting championships
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
John Haid and his horse Mary Jane Moonshine brought home three cutting championships from the 2017 World Championship Appaloosa Horse Show, held Oct. 27 through Nov. 4 at the Will Rogers Equestrian Center in Fort Worth, Texas.
