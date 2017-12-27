Kansas Medical Center recieves 'Excellence' rating
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Community Physicians Group announced Thursday that both the Kansas (Okla.) Medical Center and Westville (Okla.) Medical Center received a rating of "Excellence" in the Health Business Category from Certified Healthy Oklahoma.
