New Year's resolutions for 2018

I don't understand why New Year's resolutions are any more important than resolutions from any other time of the year. If you want to be resolute, don't wait until the start of a new year, just do it now. Perhaps New Year's resolutions are actually just wishes for what we hope comes about with little effort on our part. Regrets, maybe, from past years' wishes not bearing fruit. Hope, never ceasing, claws at us once again to whisper the things we resolve to come true.

