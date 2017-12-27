Outdoor classroom comes to fruition
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Siloam Springs Middle School students have the option to do schoolwork or read outside in a new student-designed outdoor classroom attached to the library.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.