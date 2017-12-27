Revisiting the '78 Orange Bowl: Arkansas vs. Oklahoma
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
In the summer of 1979 I was 17 years old and attending a Fellowship of Christian Athletes camp on the campus of the University of Arkansas.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.