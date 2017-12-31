NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo/Jason Ivester Google employee Katy Casey watches as Keenan Huckeby, Siloam Springs Intermediate fifth-grader, unveils his Google Doodle on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, during an assembly at the school.

As 2017 draws to a close, it is time to review the top stories of the year. Siloam Springs experienced many changes in 2017 that resulted in stories that were exciting, fun, serious and sad. While compiling the list of the top news stories, the Herald-Leader staff considered not only community impact, but also the amount of buzz the story created. Stories six through 10 are listed below while stories one through five will be printed in Wednesday's edition.