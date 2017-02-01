2017 Pioneer Citizens Putting down roots

Judy and Gene Omo moved around the country a lot before 1974. The couple was sent to a series of different Air Force bases, where they would stay just long enough to put down roots before being transplanted again. But when the Omo family landed in Siloam Springs, they were planted for good and they bloomed.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.