Golden Eagles win at MACU, No. 300 for Soderquist
n Baily Cameron scored 28 points in the victory for JBU.
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Sophomore Baily Cameron scored a team-best 28 points and the No. 23 John Brown University women's basketball team shot just shy of 50 percent from the floor in leading head coach Jeff Soderquist to his 300th career victory with a 73-69 win over Mid-America Christian on Saturday afternoon inside the Gaulke Activity Center.
