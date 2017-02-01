Photo submitted John Brown University women’s basketball players celebrate with head coach Jeff Soderquist after he recorded his 300th career win on Saturday with a 73-69 win at Mid-America Christian (Okla.).

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Sophomore Baily Cameron scored a team-best 28 points and the No. 23 John Brown University women's basketball team shot just shy of 50 percent from the floor in leading head coach Jeff Soderquist to his 300th career victory with a 73-69 win over Mid-America Christian on Saturday afternoon inside the Gaulke Activity Center.