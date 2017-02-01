JBU men pull out victory at MACU
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The John Brown University men's basketball team sank 33 of 40 attempts from the free-throw line and used four double-digit scorers to pick up a 83-78 win over defending NAIA national champions and No. 21 Mid-America Christian (Okla.) on Saturday afternoon inside the Gaulke Activity Center.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.