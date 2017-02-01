JBU men pull out victory at MACU

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The John Brown University men's basketball team sank 33 of 40 attempts from the free-throw line and used four double-digit scorers to pick up a 83-78 win over defending NAIA national champions and No. 21 Mid-America Christian (Okla.) on Saturday afternoon inside the Gaulke Activity Center.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.