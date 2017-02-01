Protest planned against Huckabee at JBU
n The former Arkansas governor is scheduled to speak Thursday.
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee will visit John Brown University on Thursday, and some students and alumni are raising concerns and planning to protest.
