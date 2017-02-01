Rainbow girls host state installation

Photo submitted Siloam Springs Rainbow Girls Assembly 11 hosted members of the International Order of the Rainbow Girls from throughout the state for an officer installation on Jan. 21. Pictured are, from left to right, Andrea Austin, Maddie King, Elizabeth Reisbeck, Erica Springer, Tabitha Eiland and Tanna Eiland.

Siloam Springs Assembly No. 11 hosted members of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls from throughout Arkansas for the Installation of Officers held at the Siloam Springs Masonic Lodge on Saturday, Jan. 21.