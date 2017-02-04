JBU men put fight, fall to SAGU
Saturday, February 4, 2017
John Brown University men's coach Jason Beschta knew his team would have to be tougher than Southwestern Assemblies of God on Thursday to win a fourth straight in league play.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.