EMS agreement, museum on agenda
Sunday, February 5, 2017
After three weeks off from regular meetings, Siloam Springs' Board of Directors will reconvene on Feb. 7 to discuss three items. All three fall under the heading of "contracts and approvals." The meeting will be preceded by a 45 minute workshop on the Siloam Springs Museum, according to the agenda.
