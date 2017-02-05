Hot-shooting JBU women win sixth straight

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown University junior Jana Schammel goes up for a basket Thursday in the Golden Eagles’ win against Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas). JBU played against Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

Night and day -- or black and white -- would appropriately sum up the No. 20 John Brown University women's two meetings with Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) this season.