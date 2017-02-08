36 JBU student athletes on SAC academic team
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
A total of 36 John Brown University students across five fall sports earned recognition from the Sooner Athletic Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 1, by being named to the Academic All-Conference team.
