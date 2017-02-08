5th annual coding competition
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Local high school and university students practiced problem solving and tested their computer coding skills at a competition, held at John Brown University on Saturday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.