Give your Valentine the gift of a healthy heart

This year, Americans will spend approximately $2 billion on candy gifts for the special Valentines in their lives. That's good news for the chocolate industry, but it's a whole lot of sugar. If you're looking for a non-traditional Valentine gift for someone you love, consider giving the gift of a healthier heart.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.