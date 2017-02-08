John Brown women's soccer signs 10
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Rogers High senior Sienna Nealon signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at John Brown at a ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the commons area at Rogers High.
