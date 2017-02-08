Men continue climb
n JBU won for the fourth time in its last five games.
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
The John Brown men's basketball team has been trending upward the last several weeks, and the Golden Eagles continued their climb on Saturday against Wayland Baptist.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.