Ninth-grade teams lose at Bentonville
n The Lady Panthers saw their three-game win streak snapped.
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
BENTONVILLE -- The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls' three-game win streak ended Monday with a 39-19 loss to Bentonville.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.