Soderquist Day a success for women

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Baily Cameron scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists in a 85-69 win against Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Saturday at Bill George Arena. The Golden Eagles play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Oklahoma City.

With more than 40 former John Brown women's basketball players in attendance Saturday to honor longtime head coach Jeff Soderquist, the No. 20 Golden Eagles delivered a performance worthy of celebration.