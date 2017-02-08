Watts, Oaks prepare for district tournaments
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
The Watts and Oaks boys and girls basketball teams begin postseason play on Friday when they compete in Oklahoma Class A Area II District tournaments.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.