Invigorate Seminar
Sunday, February 12, 2017
Kelsey Howard, director of Main Street Siloam Springs, shared the organization's future goals and past accomplishments with a group of business owners and non-profit leaders during the first Invigorate Seminar of the year.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.