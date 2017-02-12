Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Kelsey Howard, executive director of Main Street Siloam Springs, spoke at the organization’s first Invigorate Seminar of the year. The seminars are held on a quarterly basis to inspire downtown business owners.

Kelsey Howard, director of Main Street Siloam Springs, shared the organization's future goals and past accomplishments with a group of business owners and non-profit leaders during the first Invigorate Seminar of the year.