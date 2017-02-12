Museum to stay put
n The facility’s board of director’s had been considering a move to the old Post Office.
Sunday, February 12, 2017
The Siloam Springs Museum will stay in its current home for the foreseeable future, according to an announcement made Tuesday. Museum board members attended a workshop held before the Siloam Springs Board of Directors meeting on Feb. 7 to present on the future of the museum.
