Museum to stay put

The Siloam Springs Museum will stay in its current home for the foreseeable future, according to an announcement made Tuesday. Museum board members attended a workshop held before the Siloam Springs Board of Directors meeting on Feb. 7 to present on the future of the museum.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.