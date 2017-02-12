Women fall at No. 7 OCU
Sunday, February 12, 2017
OKLAHOMA CITY -- An early lead quickly evaporated and the No. 20 John Brown University women's basketball team had its seven-game winning streak snapped on Thursday as No. 7 Oklahoma City outscored JBU in three of four quarters to take a 78-59 win inside Abe Lemons Arena.
