OKLAHOMA CITY -- An early lead quickly evaporated and the No. 20 John Brown University women's basketball team had its seven-game winning streak snapped on Thursday as No. 7 Oklahoma City outscored JBU in three of four quarters to take a 78-59 win inside Abe Lemons Arena.