Cameron scores 27 in JBU win
n The Golden Eagles play at Bacone on Thursday.
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Sophomore Baily Cameron poured in 15 of a game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter, and the No. 20 John Brown University women's basketball team used 28 assists on 34 field goals to earn an 83-67 win and a key season-sweep over Mid-America Christian (Okla.) on Saturday afternoon at Bill George Arena.
