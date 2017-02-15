Crushed by the one you love

In 1968 Carol and I became associate pastors of a church in the state of Washington. We would often visit parishioners on Sunday afternoons to become better acquainted with them. One couple who had been married for about 20 years, and who seemed to be frequently unhappy, invited us for dinner. I'll call them Barney and Sue.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.