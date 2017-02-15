JBU announces lowest percent increase for undergraduate's tuition, room & board
Graduate tuition rates increase by 2.2 percent, degree completion’s remain same
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
John Brown University announced this week its lowest price-rate increase in 31 years. The 2.99 percent increase in traditional undergraduate's tuition, fees, room and board for 2017-18 amounts to $1,020, the lowest dollar change in 13 years.
