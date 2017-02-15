JBU presents Twain's 'Is He Dead?'

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Photo Submitted John Brown University sophomore Josiah Coroama plays French artist Jean-Francois Millet in JBU&#8217;s production of &#8220;Is He Dead?,&#8221; a new comedy by Mark Twain, as adapted by David Ives.
John Brown University's music and theatre department is presenting "Is He Dead?" a new comedy by Mark Twain, as adapted by David Ives.

