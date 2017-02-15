Kansas teams sweep Colcord, prepare for postseason
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
KANSAS, Okla. -- The Kansas (Okla.) boys basketball team picked up a 80-55 win on Monday against Delaware County rival Colcord 80-55 at J.O. Jones Gymnasium.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.