Ninth-grade teams win at Springdale Lakeside
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
SPRINGDALE -- The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak and kept its regional hopes alive with a 50-19 win at Springdale Lakeside on Monday night.
